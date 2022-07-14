Motorcycle Accident generic

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a motorcycle race is to blame for a June crash in Lehigh County. 

Whitehall Police report that two motorcycles were racing when the crash happened June 25 on MacArthur Road, right outside of the New City View Diner. 

Officials report one of the motorcyclists came to an abrupt stop, and the other rear ended the stopped motorcycle. 

The involved motorcycles were stolen and because of that police say the investigation is being turned over to Lehigh County Auto Theft Task Force. 

