FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. | Fountain Hill police said they arrested a man who allegedly fled an early-morning traffic stop last weekend after his car became stuck in the snow.
Juan R. Sanchez now faces drug and weapons charges after police said they recovered a bag of cash and pot and a stolen handgun.
A Fountain Hill police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 1400 block of Broadway. The officer said the car’s license plate wasn’t properly secured and was operating with a spare “doughnut” tire, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver, later identified as Sanchez, pulled over in the 500 block of Green Court. As the officer approached the car, the driver allegedly sped away. Police gave chase as Sanchez allegedly blew through several stop signs and eventually became stuck in the snow when he drove off road and lost traction, according to court records.
When the car came to a stop, the passenger allegedly threw a black bag out of the car. An officer grabbed the bag and reportedly found $246, a baggie of marijuana and wallet containing Sanchez’s driver’s license inside. Police apprehended Sanchez and his passenger, Julius J. Cortijo.
Inside the car, police allege they found 49 Ecstasy pills in the driver’s side door and a Ruger handgun on the passenger side floor. Authorities said the gun was reported stolen by the Whitehall Township Police Department.
Police said a records check revealed Sanchez had neither a concealed carry permit, nor a valid driver’s license. He’s also prohibited from possessing a handgun thanks to a drug conviction in 2019.
Authorities charged Sanchez, of North Fifth Street in Allentown, with single felony counts of receiving stolen property, fleeing and alluding, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and possession with intent to deliver. The 25-year-old also faces two misdemeanor drug charges and three summary traffic offenses. District Judge Donna Butler arraigned him hours later, setting bail at $30,000.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 23.
Cortijo, his passenger, faces single counts of possession with intent to deliver, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $15,000, and the 24-year-old was sent to county jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 16.