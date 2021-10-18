FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - We are learning more about the man who allegedly had a pipe bomb on him when he was brought to an emergency room in Lehigh County.
According to the affidavit, Brian Kunsman, 44, said he had the pipe bomb for self-defense. Police said they believe Kunsman forgot he had it in a backpack and did not intend to cause any harm at the hospital.
"We just think it was one of those things we happened to come across," said Chief Ed Bachert of the Fountain Hill Police Department.
Kunsman is facing a weapon of mass destruction charge, after authorities said they found a pipe bomb inside a backpack belonging to him at St. Luke's Fountain Hill campus on Friday morning. Police said Kunsman was being treated at the hospital for injuries following a motor vehicle accident Friday morning.
"What happened is I guess his grandfather had died some time ago, and he built this device out of shotgun shells with gunpowder and the pellets that were put in there, put into a copper pipe, folded it and then I guess had a hole in there with some type of match-lit fuse for that," said Bachert.
"I think my major concern is kind of how it got into the ambulance and endangered two ambulance workers and then how it made its way into the hospital without being checked," said Bachert.
Bachert said the police department is in regular communication with St. Luke's. He tells us they are scheduled to do active shooter training at the campus in the days ahead. As for Bachert himself, he said he will be speaking about the incident at an EMS safety conference, urging first responders to not allow someone in an ambulance without checking bags.
"You know because in this day and age, you don't know what they're bringing in. You don't know what the intentions are, so I'm going to try to make that point pretty clear, this is a great example," said Bachert.
No injuries were reported in Friday's incident. We are told Kunsman is in jail being held on a $50,000 bond. Police said they do not know if he had intentions of causing harm elsewhere.
We reached out to St. Luke's on Monday and have not heard back.