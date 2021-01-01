SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police say they’ve caught the people responsible for destroying a Lehigh County family’s front-yard Christmas display just before the holiday.
“We’re now going to let someone like this ruin our Christmas,” said Mike Behler. “Almost! But no.”
It was just over a week before Christmas when Rose Behler woke up to find someone had slashed dozens of inflatable Christmas decorations in the front yard of her home on Green Acres Drive.
“A bunch of Grinches stole Christmas,” she said.
Since we first aired their story, the family says they have seen an outpouring of support. People have stopped by to donate money and new decorations.
“We feel better,” Rose Behler said. “A little bit safer. We feel better.”
Then more good news came on Friday. The Behlers said police told them they found the two people responsible. Police said they will release more information on the suspects next week. But the Behlers aren’t worried about what will happen to them.
Rose Behler’s mother died on Christmas Eve. All she cares about is that her mom got to see the Christmas display make a comeback.
“My mom loved this. She loved this. And she’s seen it.”
“Hopefully next year is a little better,” said Mike Behler.