A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police.

Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department.

"The Allentown Police Department immediately initiated an investigation into the threat and found that it was not credible," the news release stated. "There will be increased security measures in place to provide additional presence in the school."

Students are reminded that they can provide tips to the Allentown School District’s Anonymous Tip line at 1-844-SAFE2SAY or www.safe2saypa.org.

Additionally, information may be provided at the Allentown Police Department Tip-411 website.