ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning in Allentown.
Police say, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Allentown Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Greenleaf Street for a report of a shooting.
An adult male victim was located on scene and was transported to an area hospital via Allentown EMS where he is expected to survive his injuries.
According to police, the investigation has identified Emilary Milien Jr. ,30, of the 1000 Block of W. Liberty St., in connection with this incident.
The charges approved by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office include: Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Recklessly Endangering.
The investigation is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available, officials say.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Milien are asked to contact APD at 610-437-7753 ext. 1. or use their anonymous TextTip 411 app.