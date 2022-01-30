LOWER MACUNGIE TWP. Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are on the hunt for whoever fired shots in the parking lot of a Giant grocery store.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Giant Food Store in Lower Macungie Township.
According to a PSP press release, the shooting is believed to have been targeted at specific individuals and was not random.
Police believe a silver Nissan SUV was involved in the shooting at the Trexlertown Plaza on Hamilton Boulevard.
Bullet casings were recovered at the scene, police say.
No one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP, Fogelsville at 610-395-1438 and mention Incident Number 2022-115711.