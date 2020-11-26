BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Bethlehem police allege that a search warrant turned up fentanyl and more than $13,000 in cash inside an Atlantic Street home.
Investigators executed a search warrant about 5 p.m. Monday on Angel Guerrido-Lopez’s home in the 500 block of Atlantic Street. Police said the 46-year-old was home at the time.
Authorities allege they found brown powder and two wax packets containing fentanyl marked “New High Score/Ultimate Level,” according to the criminal complaint. Police allege they also found unused packets with the same markings, a digital scale, a grinder, hypodermic needles, pre-recorded buy money and more than $13,500, according to court papers.
Guerrido-Lopez faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver along with misdemeanor counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned him hours after his arrest.
Guerrido-Lopez was released on $10,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 7.