LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - From your front porch to right inside your home.
"We have seen an increase of thefts from porches and stuff like that during the holiday season and what we suggest to people is to track your packages," said Chief James DePalma with the Colonial Regional Police Department.
"Been here almost 20 years, never had anything like this before, still don't know for sure what they're taking whether it's jewelry and possibly drugs, things like that," said a man named Michael, from Lower Saucon Township, who did not want to give his last name.
Police are urging homeowners to be cautious this holiday season, after multiple burglaries and reports of packages being taken off porches, they emphasized how much a doorbell cam can help or having a neighbor or friend get your package when it arrives.
"Lights on, motion lights, so they come on when somebody's on your property, that's a big help," Chief DePalma said.
When it comes to the burglaries, Lower Saucon Township Police say they are continuing to investigate incidents over the past few weeks, including two in the 1800 block of Obriens Court in Lower Saucon Township.
"Well, there've been a number of robberies in the whole area and people are on edge right now, figuring out what to do," Michael said.
The homeowners we spoke with say the recent burglaries have caused them to strengthen the lines of communication with their neighbors.
"I know we are in touch with our neighbors, talking to them on, a first name basis," Michael said. "I have their email and things so people are actually getting together trying to contact each other, if they hear of anything or see anything."
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tipline or contact Sergeant Chris Leidy at cleidy@lowersaucontownship.org or by phone at 610-625-8738.