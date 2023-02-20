EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County are searching for a man they say had a stolen firearm and drugs at his residence in Easton.

Rashawn Johns, 28, is facing charges of receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

On Friday, members of the Easton Police Department, Palmer Police Department, and Pennsylvania State Police Emergency Response Team, in conjunction with the Northampton County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North 8th Street in Easton.

Following weeks of investigating, police identified the defendant as Johns, the DA's office said. After executing the search warrant at his residence, officers found more than one pound of methamphetamine, a stolen firearm, and approximately 1,000 pills containing MDMA, according to the news release.

There is currently an active arrest warrant for Johns, described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 210 pounds.

The DA's office says that during the execution of the search warrant, officers found one full white bag of Firmapress powder, which is commonly used as a binding agent for manufacturing pressed pills. Detectives also located one small white baggie containing methamphetamine, one baggie containing 20 blue MDMA pills, and one baggie containing 38 red MDMA pills, in addition to a digital scale, the DA's office said.

The substances were tested by police on scene and were positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy, according to the news release. The DA's office says the substances were found in the defendant’s bedroom, along with a 9mm handgun which police were told was stolen out of Allentown.

Upon further execution of the search warrant, detectives located one white safe in the attic, which included one clear plastic container containing 10.9 ounces of multicolor MDMA pills, 18 individually wrapped clear small baggies of methamphetamine for a total of 507 grams, one handgun magazine, and two empty bags of Firmapress powder, according to the DA's office.

“A tremendous job by our drug task force and all involved for getting a significant amount of illegal and potentially fatal substances off of our streets and out of our community. This is another step forward in our goal to save lives, and the defendant will face the consequences for his careless actions,” District Attorney Terry Houck said.

If anyone has information related to the whereabouts of Johns, please contact Det. Nicholas Alexander with the Palmer Township Police Department at 610-253-5844.