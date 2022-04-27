CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A man dubbed the "Kunkletown Killer" is missing in Lehigh County.
In 1992, William Edelman pleaded guilty to killing two men with a shotgun and injuring another in Monroe County. He served his time and had been living in Catasauqua, but his family reported him missing on March 24.
Edelman was last seen on security camera, leaving his apartment building on Front Street. We spoke with one of his neighbors in the building, Kim Hart. She said Edelman often went on walks by himself, but always came back.
"I've never seen him do this before," said Hart.
Hart said she joined Edelman's sister in the initial search down by the canal.
"I went with his sister and we went to the trail back here where the tracks are and we walked for quite some time looking left and right, where the water is. It was just, we turned up nothing," said Hart.
Catasauqua Police tell us they've also been searching the area around the canal and the Lehigh River extensively.
"We've combed the area along the river and the wooded area to the west of his residence with cadaver dogs. We've also gone into the river twice with side-scanning sonar," said Police Chief Douglas Kish.
Chief Kish said Edelman may be suffering from mental issues, a defense he used in his 1992 trial.
"He was on some kind of medication, but I don't know what that was. He was reported initially as being suicidal or schizophrenic," said Chief Kish.
But despite Edelman's past crimes and mental illness, both Chief Kish and Hart tell us he's not a threat.
"No, we don't believe so at all," said Chief Kish.
"Probably more so to himself than anybody else," said Hart. "I pray for his safe return, honestly I really do because a lot of people are worried."
At this point, with Edelman gone more than a month, police are considering he may be dead. Chief Kish tells us they would have to do a DNA comparison in that case.
If you have any information about Edelman's whereabouts you are asked to call the Catasauqua Police Department at 610-264-0577.