HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Police at Millersville University are searching for a first-year student from Hellertown who has been missing since Tuesday evening, according to a post on the university's Facebook page.
20-year-old Matthew Mindler was reported missing to University Police late Wednesday evening after he did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family, according to the university.
Mindler was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages, toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night, the university said.
He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers, according to the Facebook post.
Mindler attended classes Monday and Tuesday but did not attend Wednesday or Thursday morning, the university said.
University Police are in contact with Mindler’s mother and are working with campus staff for assistance in locating him, the university said. University Police filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the initial report, and have also notified local police departments, according to the Facebook post.
If anyone has any information on Matthew Mindler’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu 717-871-5972.
Information can also be confidentially reported through the Millersville LiveSafe Safety App.