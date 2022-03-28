LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a theft at a child care facility in Lehigh County.
State police in Fogelsville said in a release Monday they are looking for a male who they say stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle at the Brookside Children's Early Education Center in Lower Macungie Township on March 18 just before 8 p.m.
Police said the suspect obscured the vehicle registration and fled the scene in a 2019-2020 Kia Sorrento.
Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
All tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.