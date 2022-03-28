Purse Thief.jpg

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a theft at a child care facility in Lehigh County.

State police in Fogelsville said in a release Monday they are looking for a male who they say stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle at the Brookside Children's Early Education Center in Lower Macungie Township on March 18 just before 8 p.m.

Police said the suspect obscured the vehicle registration and fled the scene in a 2019-2020 Kia Sorrento.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

All tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you