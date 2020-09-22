Santander bank robbery suspect

EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that prompted a lockdown of Lafayette College's campus for about an hour Tuesday.

The robbery was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Santander Bank at 100 N. 3rd Street, according to city police. The suspect was last seen in the area of North Third and Bushkill streets.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a tan winter-style jacket, tan pants, tan boots, and a green bookbag. Police say the man was also wearing a dark face covering and a dark knit hat. Police say the man is 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7.

Nobody was injured.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Insp. Dan Reagan at 610-250-6796 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.

Lafayette College had decided to impose a lockdown following the incident. The college said in a Twitter post that the lockdown has been lifted after the area was searched. According to the post, the suspect in the robbery is believed to be out of the area.

