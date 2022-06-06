L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for one of several people charged in a drug deal turned robbery and assault.
John Vazquez, 19, and two other people arranged to buy drugs from someone at the Lower Macungie Township building back on April 6, police said.
When the three got in the victim's car to buy the drugs, Vazquez pulled out a gun, pressed it to the back of the victim's head and demanded the drugs and money, state police said.
The victim refused, and was punched in the head and body, police said.
The handgun has since been recovered and the other two suspects have turned themselves in, but Vazquez is still on the run.
He's wanted on felony charges of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online.