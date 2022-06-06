John Vazquez wanted

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for one of several people charged in a drug deal turned robbery and assault.

John Vazquez, 19, and two other people arranged to buy drugs from someone at the Lower Macungie Township building back on April 6, police said.

When the three got in the victim's car to buy the drugs, Vazquez pulled out a gun, pressed it to the back of the victim's head and demanded the drugs and money, state police said.

The victim refused, and was punched in the head and body, police said.

The handgun has since been recovered and the other two suspects have turned themselves in, but Vazquez is still on the run.

He's wanted on felony charges of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.