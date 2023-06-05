EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are trying to figure out who stole a wallet and has been using a credit card inside.

The two pictured above are wanted in connection with the theft investigation, police said.

A wallet was stolen at a business in downtown Easton on May 20 just before 10 p.m. A credit card from the wallet has been used at multiple places in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, since then, police say.

The suspects may be driving a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, police say.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 610-250-6641 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.