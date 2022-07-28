WILSON, Pa. - Two men wearing masks robbed a convenience store in Northampton County at gunpoint Wednesday night, police say.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at Ary's Express Mart in the 1500 block of Northampton Street in Wilson, borough police said.

One of the men showed a handgun, then both went behind the counter and stole cash from the register, an employee told investigators.

The men, described as Black, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, were last seen running west on Church Street, police said.

The employee was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-258-8542.