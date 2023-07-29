LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Colonial Regional Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly stole a wallet from the Walmart Supercenter on Route 248.

According to police, the theft occurred around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19. The man picked up a wallet that a customer had accidentally dropped, but did not return it to the store owner or contact police, police said.

Those with information are asked to contact CRPD Officer Justin Schippang at (610) 861-4820, or email schippang@colonialregionalpd.org.