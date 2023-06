FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - The Fountain Hill police are asking the public to help identify a male involved in a hit and run crash on June 2, 2023 at around 4:52 p.m.

The incident happened in the area of Delaware Ave. at St. Luke's Place in Fountain Hill.

If anyone has any information on his identity please email dwood@fhpolice.org or call Officer Wood at 610-437-5252. You may remain anonymous.