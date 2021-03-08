WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - State police in Lehigh County are asking for the public's help in tracking down the person involved in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.
The incident started in the parking lot of Wawa in Upper Macungie Township shortly after 2:30 p.m., police said.
As the victim was putting gas in her vehicle, a pickup truck was driving around the parking lot and its driver was yelling at customers from the vehicle, police said.
The victim left Wawa, and the person in the truck followed her onto Interstate 78 westbound, police said. He rear-ended her Prius near the New Smithville exit (45), and when the victim exited at exit 40/Kutztown, he followed her, authorities said.
He then hit the victim's vehicle into the concrete median, then stopped and yelled at her before fleeing back onto I-78, state police said.
The truck is an older model, silver Toyota pickup with a tool box and tow chains hanging from the front bumper. Police also recovered red-rimmed off-road lights and a headlight from the truck.
The suspect is described as a skinny, white man with facial hair, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 610-395-1438.