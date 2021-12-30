HANOVER TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in an accidental shooting inside of a Lehigh County restaurant.
Troopers said a man sitting in a booth at Miller's Ale House off of Airport Road in Hanover Township "improperly handled" a gun, causing it to fire just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The bullet went through the seat cushion and into the wooden wall of the booth, police said.
The man then fled with the woman he was with in an unknown direction, police said. He's described as heavy set with facial hair, and about 5-foot-9.
No injuries were reported, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-861-2026 or email jyozsa@pa.gov.