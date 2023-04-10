NAZARETH, Pa. - Police in Northampton County have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of pulling a handgun at a park.

Robert "Rob" Rivers, 27, is accused of flashing the gun during a dispute around 6 p.m. Saturday on the basketball court at Kokolus Park in Nazareth, borough police said.

He pulled the gun to intimidate the victim and others in the park at the time, police said.

Rivers, whose last known address is on Lehigh Street in Easton, is facing charges of simple assault, evading arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to online court records.

Anyone with information on Rivers' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 610-759-2200, or submit anonymous tips to 610-759-3216.