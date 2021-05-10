EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday evening.
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the Express Mini Market in the 1000 block of Butler Street, police said.
Employees reported they were robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a black mask, black Puma sweatshirt and black pants. He was short and had a thin build, police said.
The man displayed a handgun during the robbery and made off with cash, police said.
He left on foot heading east on Butler Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-250-6656 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.