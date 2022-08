EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton.

Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said.

He was reported missing on Wednesday.

He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, police said.

Little has been known to frequent the Easton and Bethlehem areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.