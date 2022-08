U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in finding a Northampton County teenager who ran away.

Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.

Ward, who lives in Upper Mount Bethel Township, was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black and white shorts, pictured above.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 610-759-6106.