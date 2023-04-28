EASTON, Pa. - The Easton police are looking for a suspect in the stabbing of a 58-year-old man earlier this week.

At around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Easton Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Northampton St.

Officers found a man with one stab wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he received treatment for his injury. He is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a Black male, roughly 5’10” to 6’ tall and thin. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a BMW logo and an ‘M’ and, it appears, the words, ‘BMW Motorsports’ on the front, blue jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.

Police believe the victim was targeted and not a random act.

Anybody who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Christopher Miller at 610-250-6656 and/or the Easton Police Tip Line at 610-250-6635.