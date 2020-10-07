BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are looking for the suspected gunman in a shooting that injured two men in the Pembroke housing area.
Luis Ortiz Montoza, also known as Luis Ortiz, is accused of shooting the two around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 while they were sitting in a car in the 1200 block of Dover Lane, police said.
An arrest warrant was issued on charges of attempted homicide, weapons violations and related offenses, but Ortiz Montoza is not yet in custody, Bethlehem police said Wednesday.
The gun used in the shooting has not been recovered, and may still be in his possession, police said.
Authorities did not comment on a motive for the shooting, but said at the time that it appeared at least one of the victims was targeted.
The 21-year-old's last known address was on West Frankford Street in the city, and he's described as 5-foot-5 with a medium to muscular build, police said.
Anyone with information on Ortiz Montoza's whereabouts should call 911 immediately, police said.
Anyone with information about the case, including video or audio surveillance recordings, is asked to call police at 610-997-7674, or the tipline at 610-691-6660.