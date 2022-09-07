ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home.

Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday.

He took off on a red and black mountain bike around 2:30 p.m., police said.

The teen, who stands about 6 feet tall, was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, gray Crocs, and had a bright blue Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Bethlehem at 610-861-2026.