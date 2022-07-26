Stabbing in Allentown
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing Friday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:41 p.m. and arrived in the area of 31st Street SW and Berger Street to find a 33-year-old man bleeding from an apparent stab wound.

He was transported to the hospital by Allentown EMS with what appeared to be

non-life threatening injuries, according to city police.

Police say they could not provide further details about the stabbing at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.

