EASTON, Pa. | Northampton County police announced the arrest of two men on Friday on drug related charges in connection with alleged fentanyl dealing.
Jose Gonzalez, 30, and Robert Rodriguez, 29, are facing charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Persons not to Possess Firearms in Northampton County, and are to face the same charges in Lehigh County, police say.
On July 22, police executed a search warrant for a residence on Main Street in Freemansburg, Northampton County, and seized approximately 23 grams of fentanyl, 20 Clonazepam pills, 27 Alprazolam pills, a stolen S&W 9MM handgun with bullets, an S&W 357 Magnum revolver with bullets, $1,309 in U.S. currency with recovered buy money, and three cell phones from the search of both the residence and persons inside.
Another search warrant executed the same day on East 2nd Street in Alburtis, Lehigh County reportedly turned up 7 pounds of fentanyl, a kilo press, $8,020, and a Ruger .22 caliber handgun.
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, stated they will be prosecuting this case in their respective jurisdictions.
“I want to thank our law enforcement officers for working diligently to get these two individuals out of our communities and off of our streets. This was a large cooperative effort on the part of several agencies. We will continue to go hard against these drug dealers who intend to infect our community with this poison and these deadly weapons,” said Northampton County DA Terence Houck.
This was a joint operation with the City of Bethlehem Police Department, the Northampton County Drug Task Force, and the Attorney Generals Office, with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, Alburtis Police Department, Lower Saucon Police Department, and Freemansburg Police Department, authorities stated.
Gonzales and Rodriguez were arraigned Thursday by Judge Daniel Corpora with bail set at $200,000 each. They are currently incarcerated in Northampton County Prison.