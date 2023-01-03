LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Tuesday.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 309, according to state police.

The road was closed between the area of Gun Club Road and Mountain Road due to a significant amount of fuel that was spilled onto the roadway, state police said.

The roadway has since reopened.

State police said there were serious injuries, but did not say how many people were hurt.

No word on what caused the crash.