Allentown police at 6th and Allen streets
Jenny McCain | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Multiple police cars could be seen at the scene of an incident in Allentown Tuesday afternoon.

Police set up crime scene tape in the area of Sixth and Allen streets. Officers laid down evidence markers at the scene.

A WFMZ photojournalist at the scene said what appeared to be bullet holes and casings could be seen near a convenience store in the area.

No word yet on exactly what happened. WFMZ has reached out to the Allentown Police Department for more information on the incident.

WFMZ's Dayne Marae will have more on the story on 69 News at 10.

Allentown police scene at 6th and Allen streets
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.