ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say several people are accused of leaving tips about potential violent acts at Allentown School District buildings that were found to be not credible.

Over the past two weeks, the Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District have received anonymous tips through the Safe2Say program concerning violent acts occurring at several schools, according to a news release from city police.

The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School district worked in collaboration to ensure the safety of all students and staff while the threats were thoroughly investigated, police said.

Police said the threats were found to not be credible and unsubstantiated.

The source of the threats was thoroughly investigated by members of the Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Allentown School District.

During the investigation several juveniles were identified and charged with terroristic threats and false alarms to agencies of public safety.

Safe2Say is monitored 24/7 by crisis center analysts who work to review tips and communicate with school-level teams and local law enforcement. Police say every tip received is thoroughly investigated and students should use the system to report credible or suspected threats and share as much information as possible.

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to provide false information to law enforcement authorities. Anyone that has additional information regarding these cases should contact the Community Outreach Unit at 610-437-7741.