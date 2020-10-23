ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Investigators allege that a shell casing found inside an Allentown man’s SUV connected him to a July drive-by shooting along North Second Street.
Allentown police charged Axel J. Suarez-Garay with assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses in connection with the July 6 shooting in the 600 block of North Second Street. Authorities report no one was injured in the incident.
Police were dispatched to North Second Street just before 7 p.m. the day of the shooting to investigate a report of shots fired at an occupied vehicle. Officers arrived to find a blue minivan riddled with with six bullet holes on the driver’s side. Police said the two people inside were not injured "but terrified," according to the criminal complaint.
The victims told police they heard gunshots and noticed their van being shot. One of the victims described a suspect vehicle as a black SUV with tinted windows. A third victim reported two gunshots struck her car that what parked on the block, according to court records.
Police said they found three 9mm Luger Sig shell casings and four 9mm Luger Blazer shell casings next to the victims’ vehicles.
Authorities said video surveillance from the block showed a black, older model SUV with a roof rack and fog lights following the blue minivan. The video allegedly shows the SUV slowing down next to the minivan as it parks before speeding away.
Three days later, an officer spotted a similar SUV speeding in the 300 block of Gordon Street. During a traffic stop, the driver, Suarez-Garay, told police he had a handgun in the center console. He didn’t have a concealed carry permit, and police took the Glock 26 9mm handgun.
Police said they found 13 rounds in the 27-round magazine and one in the chamber. The rounds were a combination of 9mm Luger Sig, Blazer and FC, according to records.
During an interview with police about the shooting, Suarez-Garay acknowledged he was driving in the area that night and sped away because he has “a heavy foot,” according to police.
A subsequent search of his SUV allegedly turned up a 9mm shell casing. Investigators said they linked the shell casing and handgun taken from Suarez-Garay’s vehicle to the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.
It’s not clear from court records whether Suarez-Garay knew the victims in the minivan or what may have prompted the alleged drive-by shooting.
Authorities charged Suarez-Garay, of East Turner Street, with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of carrying a firearm without a license, all felonies. He also faces two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and criminal mischief and one count of reckless endangerment.
District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 24-year-old late Thursday afternoon, releasing him from custody on $25,000 unsecured bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 13.