ALLENTOWN, Pa. – One person is in custody following a shooting Friday morning near a day care in the 800 block of North 12th Street in Allentown.
Sedan Williams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Allentown Police Capt. Michael Becker reported that officers responded to the shooting at 8:57 a.m. and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The individual was treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Leaders of Our Future Learning Center is located near the police activity, but the incident did not involve anyone from the daycare center, Cpt. Kyle Pammer said. A 69 News photojournalist said it appeared the person collapsed outside the day care.
An investigation into the incident revealed that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, Allentown police said.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or the Allentown Police Department website.