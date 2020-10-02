BANGOR, Pa. | A Slate Belt man is facing charges after he was allegedly seen dragging a woman by her hair out of his car before throwing her back into the vehicle.
Bangor police were dispatched to the area of Miller Street and Blue Ridge Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a woman screaming for help. A witness told a police officer that he saw a woman being pulled by her hair from a dark-colored Mustang and thrown to the ground, according to court papers. The driver then stepped out of the vehicle, threw her back in and sped away, according to police.
Police found the Mustang in the 300 block of Messinger Street with a woman covered in blood inside the car. The victim told authorities that her boyfriend, Kyle V. Jenkins, had just assaulted her and just ran up the street, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer summoned an ambulance for the victim and asked for help from surrounding police departments to help find Jenkins, who was apprehended a short time later. Police said the victim possibly suffered a broken nose.
Jenkins, of Upper Mount Bethel Township, now faces single counts of simple assault and harassment. District Judge John Capobianco arraigned the 23-year-old Monday morning. He was released from custody on $10,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 19.