ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Details are emerging in the deadly hit and run in Allentown from Tuesday morning.
Police have stated that 39-year-old Steven Bernhard of Macungie died following the hit and run at the corner of North 17th and Sumner.
Family members say he was a great guy and a father, and want the driver to come forward. Other people said this intersection could be safer.
"I don't know how you can do that to somebody how can you live with yourself. I couldn't," said Dave Hollenbach of Outten Chevrolet. "It's terrible. A tragedy you never wanna see happen to anybody."
People who frequent the spot this tragedy occurred say it's a dangerous intersection.
"We see them going really fast from this stop sign to the stop light and it's not posted," noted Ron Donschietz. "Accidents have been at 16th and Sumner. If somebody pulls out, there's no chance somebody's going to stop."
Nearby businesses say countless cars speed through the four-way stop.
Hollenbach says his co-worker was hit once while crossing the intersection.
"Our other lot is up the street so sometimes we have to cross the intersection you've got to be careful," he stated.
Video surveillance crews obtained shows Bernhard attempting to cross North 17th Street.
The driver of a white Acura TSX is seen speeding down the street and fails to stop.
Bernhard appears to try and avoid the car, but it's too late.
People say the city needs to step up.
"Maybe it would help out if there was a speed limit sign from this stop sign on 17th to 15th," said Donschietz.
"A traffic light would be ideal, a speed bump or something," added Hollenbach.
Bernhard's autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police are still looking for the driver.
They say the vehicle they are looking for is a white Acura TSX with front end damage and a missing driver side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.