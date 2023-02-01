ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy in Allentown is facing multiple charges after police say he had a loaded firearm while he was in school.

Personnel with the Allentown School District administration received information that a student inside Dieruff High School was in possession of a firearm Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police say school officials followed all safety protocols and initiated lockdown procedures for the duration of the incident. Parents were notified of the lockdown through school messaging channels.

Allentown Police School Resource Officers identified and located the student who was found to have the firearm, according to police.

The student is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.