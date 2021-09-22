Police activity Church Street Slatington
Bo Koltnow | 69 News

SLATINGTON, Pa. - Police activity has closed part of a road in Slatington, Lehigh County.

Authorities surrounded a home in the 400 block of West Church Street Wednesday morning.

Cones and police tape blocked off the road, and law enforcement officers were seen with guns drawn, pointed at a home.

U.S. Marshals are also at the scene.

Authorities have not yet commented on why they are there.

