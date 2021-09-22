SLATINGTON, Pa. - Police activity has closed part of a road in Slatington, Lehigh County.
Authorities surrounded a home in the 400 block of West Church Street Wednesday morning.
Cones and police tape blocked off the road, and law enforcement officers were seen with guns drawn, pointed at a home.
U.S. Marshals are also at the scene.
Authorities have not yet commented on why they are there.
An entire ring around 455 West Church street in Slatington roped off with Police. Details at noon. @69News pic.twitter.com/lu8MDnaG6Q— Bo Koltnow (@BKoltnow) September 22, 2021