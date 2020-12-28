NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Police are investigating an incident in a Northampton County borough overnight.
Officers roped off an area in the 1100 block of Second Street in North Catasauqua for much of late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Police were first at the scene sometime around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Crime scene tape was put up to block off the road, and there were some evidence markers placed outside of a home.
The investigation appeared to focus on that one home in the block.
69 News has reached out to police for information, but authorities have not commented on what happened.