ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into an occupied structure a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in the 700 block of North Jordan Street.

Police quickly responded and located an individual matching the description of the suspect just a short distance away.

The suspect, Paul Kevin Nicholas Kerr, 30, who was positively identified, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

Charges include criminal homicide attempt and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.