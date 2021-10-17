The person accused of bringing a pipe bomb into the Saint Luke's Fountain Hill hospital on Friday is a Philadelphia man, police said.
Court records identify him as 44-year-old Brian Kunsman.
On Friday, he was taken to the emergency room after a crash in Lower Saucon Township.
Police said hospital staff found a pipe bomb in his backpack.
No one was hurt, but it prompted a brief evacuation of the emergency room.
Kunsman is charged with illegally possessing drugs and a weapon of mass destruction.
It remains unclear why he allegedly had the pipe bomb in the first place.