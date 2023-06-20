ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're learning more about last week's officer-involved shooting in Allentown.

It happened during a traffic stop that spiraled out of control in the area of South Third and West Union streets.

According to the criminal complaint, police say the driver, 47-year-old Paris Bartlett, first hit an undercover Allentown cruiser while he had his car in reverse.

Police say Bartlett then tried to run over a state trooper.

At one point, the trooper fired two shots.

Bartlett wasn't hit.

He then allegedly led officers on a chase, hitting other vehicles, before he was arrested.

Police say Bartlett had marijuana and crack cocaine in his car.

He's facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and eluding police.