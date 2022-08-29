ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been arrested after a shots-fired incident in Allentown over the weekend.

Officers were sent to a business in the 1700 block of Union Boulevard shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shots-fired complaint, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police say multiple rounds were fired from a handgun, causing damage to the property.

Officers responded to the home where the suspects, Angel Mota and Jose Mota, lived. Jose fought with police and attempted to take the officers’ firearms during the struggle, according to the news release. Angel and Jose were then taken into custody without further incident.

Officers found the handgun used in the shots-fired incident while searching the home, police said.

Angel Mota is charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Police charged Jose Mota with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disarming a police officer, and public drunkenness.