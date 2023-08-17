ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police swarmed a section of South Allentown Thursday as they detained a wanted person.

Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South 8th Street shortly after 1 p.m. for a report of a possible wanted person, according to a news release from city police.

The SWAT team was also called to the scene.

Police say precautionary measures were taken while the incident was investigated. The Allentown Police Department detained the wanted person and the investigation was resolved, police said.

The block was taped off for a while and officers were seen walking around, talking to possible witnesses. Eighth Street has since been reopened to traffic.

There is no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time, police said.