BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem say a teenager robbed a CVS over the weekend, then called 911 shortly afterwards to admit to the robbery.
The 17-year-old is charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the Bethlehem Police Department.
The Bethlehem Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that just occurred at the CVS located at 2651 Easton Avenue Sunday at 11:15 p.m. The caller, a store employee, said an unknown male was just in the store displaying a firearm and demanding money from the store’s cash register, city police said.
After the employee gave the money to the male, the teen ran away in an unknown direction, according to city police. Officers arrived at the store, and began searching for the suspect. A short time later, a caller contacted the Northampton County 911 center by phone, and confessed that he had just committed a robbery and provided his location, according to the news release.
Patrol officers located the suspect in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, where he was taken into custody without incident. Police say the teen was found to be in possession of money taken from CVS, as well as an airsoft pistol that closely resembled an actual firearm. The airsoft pistol’s orange safety tip had been removed by the suspect prior to the robbery, police said.
The juvenile was committed to the Northampton County Juvenile Detention, and is awaiting further proceedings/services in Juvenile Court.