L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police say an Allentown teen was driving nearly 100 miles over the speed limit when he crashed a car and injured three others earlier this year.
17-year-old Dylan Sturts is facing aggravated assault and other charges in the fiery January wreck in Lower Nazareth Township.
Police say Sturts was driving 120 miles per hour when he crashed in the 4100 block of Hecktown Road and Frank Street.
Sturts was injured in the crash. Police say three passengers, including two 17-year-old girls, were seriously hurt.