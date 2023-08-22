Police are warning drivers to behave during a hot rod event in the Lehigh Valley this weekend.

The 44th annual Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Jamboree is set for Aug. 25-27 at Macungie Memorial Park.

The event's "evening cruise" is scheduled for Friday. Vehicles will parade from Allen Organ on Route 100 through Lower Macungie and Upper Milford townships, police said.

State police and Emmaus borough police will have more officers and patrols during that time to watch out for people driving dangerously, state police said.

Drivers should also make sure their inspection and equipment standards are up to date.

The evening cruise is likely to cause traffic delays around the area.

The annual event features rods and custom cars from 1991 or earlier.