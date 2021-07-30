N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Police in Northampton County say a traffic stop led to the discovery of explosive devices and a narcotics manufacturing operation.
North Catasauqua Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign around 4:30 a.m. July 18. Officers determined the driver, Danny Berou, 32, was impaired to such a degree that he couldn't operate the vehicle safely, according to a news release from the North Catasauqua Police Department.
After executing a search warrant on the vehicle, officers found multiple explosive devices within the passenger compartment, police said.
A search warrant of Berou's residence a few days later turned up multiple explosive devices along with a narcotics manufacturing operation, according to the news release.
Berou faces multiple charges, including possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, three weapons of mass destruction charges, and carrying explosives on conveyances.