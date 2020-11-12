Police lights/crime

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating after a reported armed robbery and home invasion Thursday morning.

Two men and a woman broke into a residence on the 1000 block of Main Street in Hellertown around 10 a.m. and stole two firearms, according to a news release from the Hellertown Police Department.

Police say one of the men displayed a firearm during the incident. The trio got away in a darker-colored, possibly purple, older model Mazda or Subaru, police said.

The residence was targeted, and there is no danger to the public, according to the release. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police are asking any one with information to call the Northampton County non-emergency number(610-759-2200).

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.