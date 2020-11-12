HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating after a reported armed robbery and home invasion Thursday morning.
Two men and a woman broke into a residence on the 1000 block of Main Street in Hellertown around 10 a.m. and stole two firearms, according to a news release from the Hellertown Police Department.
Police say one of the men displayed a firearm during the incident. The trio got away in a darker-colored, possibly purple, older model Mazda or Subaru, police said.
The residence was targeted, and there is no danger to the public, according to the release. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Police are asking any one with information to call the Northampton County non-emergency number(610-759-2200).